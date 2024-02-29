Ravi Shastri issues sharp message for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, salutes Jay Shah over BCCI's game-changing move

Out-of-favour batters Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were shown the exit door by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ignoring the apex cricket board's directive to feature in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday. Iyer and Kishan's names went missing from the 30-player annual retainership list shared by the BCCI for the 2023-2024 season. With opinions taking flight after BCCI unveiled the list of centrally-contracted players, former India head coach Ravi Shastri reserved special praise for board secretary Jay Shah. Ravi Shastri saluted Jay Shah over BCCI's game-changing move(ANI-PTI)

For the first time, the BCCI revealed the list of selected players who received the fast bowling contracts. The selection committee has been handing out fast-bowling offers to Indian pacers since the 2021-2022. Speedsters Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa have made the cut for the season. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Indian all-rounder and ex-India head coach welcomed the BCCI's game-changing move.

“Big applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year. The emphasis on Test Cricket and Domestic Cricket is a powerful message, setting the right tone for the future of our beloved sport!,” Shastri said in his post. Ex-India head coach Shastri also backed Iyer and Kishan to come back stronger following their unceremonious exits from the central contracts list.

“In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again,” Shastri added. Mumbai's Iyer will lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Iyer was India's star performer at the ICC World Cup 2023. The Mumbai batter lost his Grade B contract after being released from India's Test squad for the England series.

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ishan Kishan was given a Grade C contract last year. Kishan received a personal break from the BCCI when India toured South Africa. Kishan last played for India in November last year. However, the wicketkeeper-batter showed up to play the DY Patil T20 Cup in Mumbai. The 25-year-old did not play for Jharkhand throughout the Ranji season. His former India teammate Iyer was ruled out of Mumbai's Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda. Iyer has made himself available for Mumbai's semi-final clash with Tamil Nadu.

Sharing the media advisory ahead of the 5th and final Test against England, the BCCI advised all Indian players to represent their domestic teams when they are not on national duty. "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," the BCCI said in a statement. "The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," the apex board added.