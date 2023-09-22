Ravi Shastri singles out top dismissal from India vs Australia 1st ODI with remarkable post on Shami; BCCI responds

Another day, another five-wicket haul for an Indian fast bowler. It was a record 6 for 21 for Mohammed Siraj last Sunday in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Colombo, it was 5 for 51, a career-best figure for Mohammed Shami on Friday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the opening ODI match against Australia. 10 wickets fell on Sunday as Australia were folded for 276 runs in 50 overs with two via run out, but only one of those eight wickets that were picked by the Indian bowlers caught the attention of former India head coach Ravi Shastri as he shared a remarkable post on the dismissal. (India vs Australia Live Score 1st ODI 2023) Ravi Shastri posted a blockbuster reaction on Shami's dismissal of Smith almost towards the end of Australia's innings, and it immediately went viral

Shami was the bowler who provided India with the early breakthrough on Friday afternoon moments after skipper KL Rahul opted to bowl first. He dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the fourth ball of the innings before a second-wicket partnership of 94 runs between David Warner and Steve Smith frustrated India.

Ravindra Jadeja broke the deadlock by dismissing Warner before Shami removed Smith an over later, with a delivery that blew away Shastri. It happened in the 22nd over when the right-arm pacer had returned for his second spell. The ball still was moving despite more than 20 overs old. Smith had kept out the nip-backer in the second ball of the over, but the third one took a sharp turn in after taking the inside edge as the batter looked to drive and hit the leg stump.

Although Shastri posted his blockbuster reaction almost towards the end of Australia's innings, but it immediately went viral. He said: “Shami ji. Kya ball dala hai Smith ko (Shami, what a delivery that was to Smith). #INDvsAUS #MohaliODI.”

BCCI later responded to the post by tweeting on Shami's dismissal of Marcus Stoinis in the 47th over. It was a fuller delivery that kept low. The batter looked for a big slog over midwicket, but missed it and the ball hit the stumps. The post read: “Another beauty from Shami, and this time it's Stoinis who departs.”

Returning for his final spell, in the slog overs, Shami dismissed Matthew Short and Sean Abbot in the 49th over to end his quota of 10 overs with a five-wicket haul. He became the third Indian pacer to pick up a fifer in an ODI match against Australia after Kapil Dev (5/43- Trent Bridge 1983) and Ajit Agarkar (6/42 - Melbourne, 2004). Shami also became the first Indian pacer to record a five-wicket haul in India since 2007 when Zaheer Khan had finished with 5/42 in Margao against Sri Lanka.

