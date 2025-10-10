Ravichandran Ashwin decides future course of action with BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction

India’s legendary off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, is all set to play the entire Big Bash League season for the Sydney Thunder. This turns the previous talks of a January-only stint into a start-to-finish commitment, including the finals. The 39-year-old arrives as a culture add and a tactical wildcard for Trevor Bayliss’ side. Ravichandran Ashwin later moved to Delhi Capitals, joining the franchise after being traded from Punjab Kings.(IPL Image)

The switch comes days after Ashwin went unsold at the ILT20 auction at a base price of $120,000. This was an outcome he accepted rather than lowering his base. This miss in the UAE has become a full Australian window and an attention-grabbing storyline for BBL 15.

Why this move matters

Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first capped Indian men’s player to feature in the BBL. This move was possible only after he retired from international cricket and then the IPL, clearing the BCCI restrictions on active, contracted players in overseas leagues. For the Thunder, it is the inclusion of a pedigree and a possible audience puller. The director of cricket of the Sydney Thunder, Trent Copeland, said, “It was a no-brainer to bring him for the whole tournament. We are delighted to be bringing in an icon of the game, a leader and a world-class player who will inspire a new wave of fans to join Thunder Nation.”

Ashwin’s calendar is now BBL first; an expected debut on December 16 against the Hurricanes in Hobart, followed by a first home outing in the Sydney Smash at the Engie Stadium on December 20. BBL chief Alistair Dobson called it a big win for the league, “Players around the world see the Big Bash League as a competition they want to play in. Ashwin’s involvement is going to be a big part of our season.”

There is a selection intrigue, too. Thunder’s spin stocks already include Chris Green and Tanveer Sangha, with the opportunity to include more players during the draft. The presence of pacers like George Garton, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, and Daniel Sams means only three overseas players can fit an XI on any night. It sets up a match-up chessboard that Trevor Bayliss will be happy to play. Finding the apt combination with Ashwin in the equation will be an intriguing task for the management.

The subtext in this whole scenario is Ashwin’s stance on ILT20: “I was about to pull out a few days before the auction. I honoured my word. However, I did not agree to lowering my base price,” he told Cricbuzz, framing the non-sale as principle over price and freeing him to go all in for the BBL.

For a league chasing star-power and for a star looking to explore the global T20 scenario, this is a win-win situation for both.