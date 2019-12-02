Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates like Imran Tahir after taking two wickets in two balls - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:14 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has always been an interesting character on the cricket field. From trying out different bowling actions to coming up with a sudden ‘Mankad’ dismissal, the off-spinner has grabbed headlines even without a standout performance. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the veteran was unable to guide his team to victory but his celebration drew comparisons with South Africa international Imran Tahir - another cricketer who is well known for his show of emotions on the field.

Ashwin turned the tide in Tamil Nadu’s favour by dismissing KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal off consecutive deliveries in the 5th over and he celebrated the feat by running around the ground - a celebration made famous by Tahir.

He fooled Rahul with a loopy off-spinner as the batsman came down the track and slammed it straight into the hands of Murugan Ashwin at the boundary. The next delivery was a straighter one from Ashwin and Agarwal, who misread it completely, could only manage to top-edge it straight back to the off-spinner.

.Karnataka defended their title as they beat Tamil Nadu by one run in a thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Skipper Manish Pandey (60* off 45 balls, 4x4, 6x2) led from the front with a sublime half-century before the bowlers fired in unison to help the side retain the crown. Batting first, Karnataka posted 180/5 in the allotted 20 overs with useful contributions from Pandey, Rohan Kadam (35), Devdutt Padikkal (32) and KL Rahul (22).

Karnataka produced a fine display of death over bowling to restrict Tamil Nadu to 179/6. All-rounder Vijay Shankar top-scored for Tamil Nadu with 44 off 27 balls while Baba Aparajith made 40 off 25 deliveries.

(With agency inputs)