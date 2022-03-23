'They might appoint him as captain next year': Team India star explains why he believes Kohli can return as RCB skipper

The 2022 Indian Premier League begins this week with the previous year's finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The tournament preceded a mega auction that saw massive changes in the squad composition, and while CSK did bring a number of their old players back to the side, the side failed to win the race for the signature of Faf du Plessis.

Super Kings' loss was Royal Challengers Bangalore's gain, as they not only bought him for INR 7 crore but also named the South African their new captain for the 2022 edition. The RCB begin their campaign in the upcoming season against the Punjab Kings on March 27 and ahead of the start of the season, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spoke in detail about du Plessis and RCB.

Ashwin, who will represent the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season, feels that Virat might be reinstated as captain of RCB from the next season.

“Faf is more like towards the end of his IPL career. Maybe, he has two-three years left with him. And they have made him the captain, which is quite a good decision. He brings in a lot of experience and in fact, he has himself said that we can see a bit of MS Dhoni’s touch in his captaincy skills,” said Ashwin on his official YouTube channel during a conversation with Prasanna Agoram, the former performance analyst with South Africa.

“I feel that since Virat Kohli has undergone a lot of stress as a captain in the last few years, this year will be like a break for him and they might appoint him as a captain next year is my guess,” Ashwin further said.

When Prasanna pointed out that du Plessis might not be at the end of his career, Ashwin noted that the South African is at the “backend” of his career.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their season on March 29 when the side takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.