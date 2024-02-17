Ravichandran Ashwin replaced by Devdutt Padikkal on Day 3 of 3rd Test vs England but India's problems remain in Rajkot

Ravichandran Ashwin was replaced by Devdutt Padikkal for the time being on Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Padikkal, a left-handed batter, however, is on as a substitute fielder. He is not allowed to either bat or bowl. As per the MCC playing conditions, a substitute fielder is not allowed to captain or bowl. He can be allowed to keep wickets but only with the umpire's consent. Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the India vs England 3rd Test due to a family emergency(AP)

Padikkal had come into the Indian squad as a last-minute addition after KL Rahul was ruled out from the third Test.

India are not allowed to get a like-for-like replacement, who would be able to bat and bowl, for Ashwin in the remainder of the Test match. However, there is a provision under article 1.2 which is related to the “Nomination and replacement of players”. This may provide India with an opportunity to request for Ashwin's replacement.

"No player may be replaced after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain. Any replacement player shall be considered the same player as the nominated player he/she replaced for the purposes of these Laws. A replacement shall not bat in an innings in which the nominated player he/she is replacing has completed his/her innings," says the MCC law.

This effectively means, if India submit a formal request to Stokes and the England team management and they agree, then either Washington Sundar or Axar Patel can come into the XI in place of Ashwin. They would be able to bat or bowl from the second innings.

However, this seems unlikely in a Test match as the same has never been exercised for an injured player.

Ashwin's withdraws due to medical emergency in family

Ashwin withdrew from the third Test due to a medical emergency in the family. The off-spinner flew from Rajkot to Chennai on Friday night.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to (Ashwin) and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance."

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother.”

Ashwin's eventful day with bat and ball

Ashwin, an all-rounder who was playing his 98th Test since his debut in 2011, scored a crucial 37 with the bat, including a 77-run eighth-wicket stand with debutant Dhruv Jurel, to help India post 445 all out in their first innings at Rajkot.

"It's a good time to celebrate, probably go have dinner and think about how far I have come in life," Ashwin had said after the day's play.

Ashwin began the Test on 499 wickets and entered the exclusive club with a full-length delivery at leg-stump which Crawley top-edged to Rajat Patidar at fine leg.

His Indian teammates hugged the bowler, who raised his hand to the applauding crowd.

He joined fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka - 800), the late Shane Warne (Australia - 708), Kumble (619) and Nathan Lyon (Australia - 517) in the exclusive club.

It remained an eventful day for Ashwin on the field when he was punished for running down the middle of the pitch with India handed a five-run penalty as a result.