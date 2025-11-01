Ravichandran Ashwin scratches his head, issues damning verdict over Arshdeep Singh's exclusion: ‘Champion bowler will…’

The current team management, headed by head coach Gautam Gambhir, continues to favour having batting depth, and this has consistently resulted in Arshdeep Singh warming the bench, despite being India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again questioned the move of having someone like the left-arm pacer reduced to the sidelines as he urged the think tank to rethink their strategy. Arshdeep Singh is yet to play in the T20I series against Australia. (AP)

Ashwin, who is India's second-highest wicket-taker across the three formats, said that Arshdeep has to be in the playing XI considering his record. The decision to have the Punjab-based pacer out of the lineup has drawn flak ever since the Asia Cup 2025 edition.

It is worth mentioning that Arshdeep has 101 wickets to his name in 65 T20Is for India at an average of 18.76. The left-arm speedster has done the job both inside the powerplay and at the death. Hence, the call of not having him in the playing XI continues to draw criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin said that Arshdeep Singh should be the second pacer in the lineup after Bumrah. The former Indian spinner further stated that the 26-year-old should be the first speedster if Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable.

“Arshdeep Singh’s name should be the second name on your fast bowlers’ list if Bumrah is playing. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list. I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out on the XI in this side. I don’t really get it," said Ashwin.

The second T20I against Australia saw India lose the contest by four wickets. Harshit Rana, who was played ahead of Arshdeep, did make a vital contribution with the bat by scoring 35 runs. However, he leaked runs with the ball as Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh took him down inside the powerplay.

"Of course, Harshit Rana had a decent day with the bat. He batted decently, but this is not about him at all. It’s about Arshdeep Singh. The performance he put in the T20 World Cup in 2024 was impressive, but since then, he has consistently found ways to stay out of the team. He has been benched so many times that he has lost a bit of rhythm,” added the 39-year-old.

‘Will look rusty’

The former India spinner, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, further asked the management to consider Arshdeep's future, saying he would become rusty if he didn't receive consistent chances in the shortest format.

“We saw in the Asia Cup, he bowled well, he came back very well in the spell, but he looked rusty. Your champion bowler will look rusty if you don’t play him. So it’s a really tough situation if you are Arshdeep Singh, and I really hope he starts getting the place he deserves," said Ashwin.

"He deserves to be there, and it’s not about somebody else. He has a place in the team. Please play him,” he added.