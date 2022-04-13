‘I’d like to dedicate it to my wife': Ravindra Jadeja after CSK's first win in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his first win as Chennai Super Kings captain to his wife Riva. CSK won their first match in IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs. This was CSK's maiden victory in this year's IPL after four straight defeats. Jadeja, who was handed over the CSK captaincy barely a couple of days before IPL 2022, has been under a lot of pressure for the defending champions' poor show in the 15th edition and thus the commanding victory against RCB was of utmost importance for the all-rounder as well as the men in yellow.

"First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I would like to dedicate to my wife and also the team because first victory is always special," Jadeja said at the post-match presentation.

Riding on Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube's (99*) blistering half-centuries, CSK put on 216 for 4 and in reply, RCB, despite going all out till last, could only manage 193 for 9.

Jadeja had a crucial role to play with the ball. He cleaned up RCB's Glenn Maxwell when he was looking very dangerous and then came back later to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep to return with figures of 3 for 39.

"Previous four games, we couldn't cross the line. But as a team, we came good. As a batting unit, everybody did a good job. Robbie and Shivam batted brilliantly. The bowlers contributed with the ball as well," Jadeja said.

The ace all-rounder who has coped a lot of criticism for not being able to lead CSK from the front said he is still trying the 'pick the brains' of senior pros like MS Dhoni.

"Our management don't put pressure on me, they are relaxed, they always come to me and motivate. As a captain, I am still picking brains of the senior players. Mahi bhai is there, I always go to him and discuss. Moulding into a new role, it'll take time to get things going. I am still learning and trying to get better with each game. We have plenty of experience in our dressing room. Experience comes into play, we don't panic early. We try to keep ourselves calm, we back ourselves and we look to play positive cricket. We'll look to push hard, we've got the momentum, we'll try and continue the momentum," he added.