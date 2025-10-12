Search Search
Sunday, Oct 12, 2025
Ravindra Jadeja dismisses India captaincy ambitions after vice-captaincy nod: ‘That time has gone’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 07:23 am IST

Ravindra Jadeja was named vice-captain for the West Indies series, as Rishabh Pant was out nursing an injury.

When Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket in May, sparking speculation over India’s next captain, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin suggested chief selector Ajit Agarkar consider Ravindra Jadeja, the most experienced player in the line-up, as captain “for the next two years.” Five months later, Jadeja was elevated to vice-captain for the home Test series against the West Indies. However, the all-rounder admitted he no longer harbours ambitions to lead India.

India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts after a delivery during the second day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies(AFP)
India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts after a delivery during the second day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies(AFP)

Jadeja was named vice-captain for the home series, as Rishabh Pant, who had previously held the role during the tour of England earlier in the summer, was out nursing an injury. The senior cricketer even won the Player of the Match award for his performance in the first Test match in Ahmedabad last week.

However, when asked if he still has captaincy ambitions, Jadeja ruled it out instantly, but stated that he is always ready to guide the young players when needed.

“No, sir. I don’t even think about that. That time has gone long back. Now, I just try to help the team as much as I can. If a youngster comes and asks me, like Kuldeep asks about bowling, I give my opinion. Sometimes Jaiswal comes, anyone comes, I tell them what I feel. Where to play based on wicket, conditions, all that. I’m not thinking about captaincy or vice-captaincy at all. I just take what I get and perform,” said Jadeja in the press conference at the end of day 2 in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar can't keep calm as Yashasvi Jaiswal comes for chat following marathon knock; youngster caught off-guard

Jadeja also opened up on the sluggishness in the Delhi track during the match against the West Indies.

“No, I am not surprised because we asked for slow turn. We didn’t ask for rank turn. I think this is what we expected. As the game progresses, the wicket will start turning slowly, not on the first day. So I think not surprised. We have to work hard. As I said, we have to work hard, bowl well throughout the innings. Only then we’ll be able to get them out. I think we’ll continue to do it and hopefully produce a good result,” he added.

The left-armer picked up three wickets for 37 runs in 14 overs on Day 2 as West Indies reached 140 for four in the first innings, in reply to India's 518 for five.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
News / Cricket News / Ravindra Jadeja dismisses India captaincy ambitions after vice-captaincy nod: ‘That time has gone’
Follow Us On