'Ravindra Jadeja knows where he is going and what's coming in his pocket': Ravi Shastri makes a blockbuster announcement

As the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaches on Saturday, the buzz around Ravindra Jadeja is reaching a fever pitch. The India all-rounder, who has been synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings for what feels like an eternity, is poised for a major shift, set to move to the Rajasthan Royals in a high-profile trade. His departure will mark the end of an era; Jadeja has been with CSK since 2012, barring the two years of the franchise's suspension. Ravindra Jadeja's big announcement could come anytime now(PTI)

The past couple of seasons, however, have not been without turbulence. Jadeja was handed the captaincy, then relieved of it, and even saw sections of the Chennai crowd cheer his dismissal in anticipation of MS Dhoni's arrival at the crease. With all that has unfolded, it appears Jadeja is ready to draw the curtain on a storied chapter, something former India head coach Ravi Shastri all but confirmed.

During Jadeja's first over in the India–South Africa Test at Eden Gardens, Harsha Bhogle raised a relevant question: with so much happening off the field, has Jadeja been able to stay focused on his cricket? Shastri promptly put the doubts to rest, stating that a player of Jadeja's class always knows how to prioritise what matters.

"The talk is more for people on the outside. They are more interested in where he's going and how much he is making. I think he knew where he was going from the beginning. He was very clear, and his focus was cricket. Let the noise happen on the outside. Noise always happens in India. You know what you want, you know what's coming in your back pocket. I'll give you that, I mean, now. He is far too experienced. He's a gun cricketer, this fellow. I know, just the way he played in England. Over 500 runs in the series," Shastri said on commentary.

Jadeja deal confirmed

Jadeja's move to the Rajasthan Royals will see Sanju Samson head to Chennai, and CSK have all but confirmed their interest with a warm birthday message to the wicketkeeper-batter. With the Mumbai Indians announcing Shardul Thakur’s return last evening, it now feels like only a matter of time before the Jadeja–Samson trade is officially sealed.