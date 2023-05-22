Ravindra Jadeja mystery deepens amid MS Dhoni spat after wife's outrageous four-word reaction to 'definitely' tweet

The mystery surrounding Ravindra Jadeja deepened further on Sunday night. A day after a heated conversation with MS Dhoni went viral, which fans witnessed moments after Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to qualify for the playoffs and guaranteed themselves a top-two finish, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet that left fans guessing and concerned about a rift with the CSK skipper. The all-rounder's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, later retweeted it with an outrageous four-word reaction.

Jadeja mystery deepens amid Dhoni spat after wife reacts to 'definitely' tweet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moments after CSK's 77-run win against DC on Saturday, as players congratulated each other on reaching the playoffs for a record-extending 12th time in IPL history, Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with Jadeja where the latter did not look happy at all. The legend was rather fuming at the all-rounder, a visual of which broke the internet.

Some of the fans felt Dhoni was scolding Jadeja owing to his poor returns with the ball against DC where he gave away 50 runs for a wicket in four overs. While others guessed a rift between the two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter worsened on Sunday when Jadeja took to Twitter to share a cryptic post which had the words written: "Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will." He shared it with the caption: “Definitely” followed by a thumbs-up emoticon.

A few hours later, his wife retweeted it saying: “Follow your own Path.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This isn't the first instance of Jadeja pulling off a controversial act on Twitter during the ongoing IPL season. Earlier in May, Jadeja he liked a post Twitter which talked about the "pain inside" and the "trauma" that he might be going through for being "criticised" by the CSK fans.

The post had read: "Jaddu saying this with a smile but a lot of pain inside... Believe me it's a trauma! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON