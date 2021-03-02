Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday returned to the field after undergoing thumb surgery. He had sustained the injury during the 3rd Test against Australia in January 2021 which ruled him out of the fourth and the final Test in Brisbane which India won by 3 wickets.
Jadeja took to Twitter and shared a video where he could be seen running on the field. “Back on the field #firstday #postsurgery,” the caption of the video read.
Here’s the video:
Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test against Australia. Later, he was taken for the mandatory scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.
After the surgery, Jadeja had tweeted, “Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang.”
ALSO READ | Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports
Virat Kohli-led Team India is currently gearing up for the fourth and the final Test against England, which kicks off on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Virat Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.
Currently, India is leading the series 2-1 and if the hosts manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash.
(With Agency Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has ability to finish games': Kings' reason behind 2 big signings explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iyer, Dhawan take 11-hour road trip to join Team India in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch
- Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three more COVID-19 positive cases in PSL: PCB
- One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two's names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He wants to be the best’: Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning & execution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No shame in being beaten by Ashwin': Atherton says India spinner rare to
- India vs England: Ashwin has proven he's a beast on home soil, which is why Atherton reckons there is absolutely nothing surprising seeing him thrive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Indian players undergo fielding drill ahead of 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Player of the Month: Ashwin, Root, Mayers in contention among men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surprised at exclusion of Mohali for IPL: Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Women's ODI rankings: Mithali retains 9th spot, Mandhana drops two slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox