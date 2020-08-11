e-paper
Ravindra Jadeja's wife caught without mask, argues with cops

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife caught without mask, argues with cops

The cricketer’s wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja said.

cricket Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.
Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. (PTI)
         

Wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat’s Rajkot after the latter asked her the reason for not wearing a mask, police said on Tuesday. The cricketer was driving the car at the time of the incident on Monday night. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn’t, a senior officer said.

The cricketer’s wife had a heated argument with head constable Sonal Gosai when the latter stopped her car at Kisanpara Chowk after noticing that she was not wearing a mask, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja told PTI.

“Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat,” the DCP said.

Following the argument, Gosai complained of uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

She was discharged after half an hour and is fine now, the officer said, adding that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

