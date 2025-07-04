Ravindra Jadeja sums up Test captaincy ambition in three words, laughingly responds to Shubman Gill's 'growth' question

Ravindra Jadeja delivered a timely reminder of his value to the Indian Test side with a spirited 89 on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, sharing a crucial 203-run stand with captain Shubman Gill. Yet, after the day's play, when asked about leadership ambitions, Jadeja was quick to shoot it down with a smile: “Wo time gaya! (No, that time is gone now).” India's captain Shubman Gill (L) and India's Ravindra Jadeja leave the field at the end of play on the opening day of the second Test(AFP)

The 35-year-old all-rounder, now on his third Test tour of England, was at his understated best, soaking up pressure, supporting his captain, and ensuring India stayed firmly on top. Although he played second fiddle to Gill’s masterful double century, Jadeja’s 137-ball knock played a pivotal role in lifting India to a towering first-innings total of 587.

“You didn’t see how much Shubman Gill has grown?," Jadeja said with a chuckle when asked about Gill’s growth.

“Shubman scored 269 runs. He was unlucky because aaj lag nahi raha tha ki wo out hoga (today, it never looked like he was going to get out). We were actually talking about building a long partnership," he added.

Jadeja’s innings ended just shy of a richly-deserved century when a Josh Tongue short ball hurried onto him and forced a gloved edge through to keeper Jamie Smith. But by then, the damage was done. After Jadeja’s dismissal, Gill found a willing partner in Washington Sundar as the duo added another 144 runs, exhausting England’s attack across 151 overs. Sundar eventually fell to Joe Root for 42, while Gill’s marathon knock ended on 269, now the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests.

Bowlers make early inroads

The dominance with the bat was followed by early jolts with the ball. England were rocked by a fiery opening burst from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. The pace pair combined to dismiss Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks and removed Zak Crawley for 19, reducing the hosts to 13 for 3 in the early exchanges.

While Joe Root and Harry Brook added an unbroken 52-run stand to steer England to 77 for 3 at stumps, India remained in control. Looking ahead to Day 3, Jadeja outlined a clear plan: “We will have to take 2-3 wickets before lunch tomorrow. If we do that, then we will definitely be ahead in the game… Hopefully, we will get a good result in India’s favour.”