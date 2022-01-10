Home / Cricket / Jadeja takes dig at KKR's 'T20 master stroke' picture involving MS Dhoni, comes up with epic response
cricket

Jadeja takes dig at KKR's 'T20 master stroke' picture involving MS Dhoni, comes up with epic response

  • The picture shared by KKR was a reference to Australia's field setting in the final few minutes of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.
Ravindra Jadeja takes dig at KKR's viral post(Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja takes dig at KKR's viral post(Twitter)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR on Sunday received a lot of flak from Chennai Super Kings CSK fans as they shared a picture mentioning their 'T20 masterstroke' against batter MS Dhoni. The Kolkata-based outfit rewound to their Indian Premier League IPL contest against Rising Pune Supergiant RPSG in 2016, where Dhoni can be spotted surrounded by a Test-like field setting and the scoreboard reading 74 for four in 10.5 overs.

The picture was a reference to Australia's field setting in the final minutes of the fourth Ashes Test. On the fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the hosts needed a wicket in the last two overs but Stuart Broad and James Anderson, despite as many as eight fielders crowding around them, stood firm to frustrate Australia and pull off a thriller of a draw.

At stumps, England were 270 for nine under fading light, well short of the 388-run target but churning out a better result than their three straight losses against Australia. As Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon roll their arms in an all-spin attack for the hosts, Australia tried to put some pressure on the England tail with a compressed field setting.

It all came down to Anderson fending off Smith's leg-spin and denying Australia to go 4-0 up in the cricket's oldest rivalry. The picture of England batters surrounded by nine fielders including the wicketkeeper went viral on social media and Kolkata Knight Riders KKR also posted a picture of their own "classic move" against the Pune franchise. "That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke," captioned KKR.

It was a moment from the low-scoring clash between the two sides, which was won by KKR. The defeat also dented the Supergiant's chances of qualifying for the final four and Dhoni himself had a forgettable outing with the bat, managing to score just eight off 22 deliveries.

Kolkata's jibe didn't go down well with Dhoni's fans and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took a dig at the two-time IPL champions. "Its not a master stroke! Just a show off," wrote the Chennai Super Kings CSK star in response with a laughing face emoji.

Fans were quick to remind Kolkata that they had suffered a 27-run defeat in the final of IPL 2021. "The same moment you forgot about what happened on last year finals," wrote a Twitter user.

In the summit clash in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings' bowling unit, led by Shardul's three-fer, had fired in unison to restrict Kolkata to 165/9 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis' was the top performer for Chennai with the bat, scoring 86 and taking his side to an intimidating 192-run total.

It was the fourth title for the Chennai-based outfit. Dhoni had previously led CSK to their maiden IPL title in 2010 before repeating the feat in 2011 and 2018. It was a record ninth final appearance in 12 editions for Chennai, who already had three titles under their belt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravindra jadeja ms dhoni kkr + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out