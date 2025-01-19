Ravindra Jadeja vs Rishabh Pant on cards as India all-rounder joins Saurashtra ahead of Delhi Ranji Trophy game

With notable India regulars looking to return to the Ranji Trophy amid BCCI's fresh mandate to prioritise domestic cricket in a bid to push for national team selection, the scheduled start to the second half of the 2024/25 red-ball tournament threw the possibility of Ravindra Jadeja going up against Rishabh Pant after the India all-rounder reportedly joined the Saurashtra camp on Sunday. India's batsman Rishabh Pant (L) and teammate Ravindra Jadeja (R) take a single on the third day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AFP)

While the two Indian stars have often been seen in a contest in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a face-off in the red-ball format will be intriguing just days after the two were seen putting on a fighting partnership in Sydney against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

According to a report in the Cricbuzz, Jadeja joined Saurashtra team on Sunday and was spotted in the net session, thus hinting towards his availability for the upcoming match against Delhi in Rajkot. The match will begin on January 23 at Ground C, near the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The report added that Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), too, are yet to confirm if Jadeja, who last played a Ranji Trophy game in January 2023, where he led the side against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, will be available.

Which other India players are set to play in Ranji Trophy?

India captain Rohit Sharma, who practised with the Mumbai team earlier this week at the Wankhede Stadium, confirmed his availability for the impending Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23 at the MCA Stadium. Fellow India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal too is slated to play in that match. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who was named as the ODI vice-captain for the Champions Trophy tournament, will feature in Punjab's Ranji Trophy game.

However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will not play in the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy fixture as both continue to recover from their respective injuries. While there is doubt over Kohli's appearance in Delhi's last Ranji Trophy group game against Railways next week, Cricbuzz reported that Rahul could turn up for Karnataka's game against Haryana in Bengaluru from January 30.