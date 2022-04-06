Home / Cricket / WATCH: RCB dedicate ‘special victory song’ to Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed; gets Du Plessis & Virat Kohli pumped up
Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed emerged to be the game changer for the franchise in their clash against Rajasthan Royals, which they won by four wickets.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 05:48 PM IST
hindustan times.com

Royals Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed a decent outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team have won two of the three matches they've played so far.

To celebrate the occasion, the franchise came up with a special victory song dedicated to the duo. RCB shared the video on their social media, in which the entire unit can be seen singing, which also features Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli jumping together towards the end. 

"RR v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations

A special victory song, appreciation for DK & Shahbaz, a happy captain & his confident troop - we bring to you all the reactions from the dressing room after RCB’s nail-biting win against RR, on Game Day," the franchise wrote.

Meanwhile, riding on Karthik's fine show with the bat RCB beat RR by four wickets. He smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls.

Batting first Rajasthan had posted 169/3 on the board, with in-form batter Jos Buttler once again proving his worth with the bat. The England batter scored 70 off 47 balls. In response RCB got off to a brilliant start with openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat adding 55 runs for the first wicket. However, the story changed soon with Yuzvendra Chahal inflicting the most damage as RCB were then reduced to 87/5 in 12.3 overs.

Karthik along with Shahbaz Ahmed then added 67 runs off 32 balls as the team completed the run-chase with five balls to spare.

