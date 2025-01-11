RCB head coach Andy Flower breaks silence on Virat Kohli's potential captaincy in IPL 2025: 'It's a new era...'

The speculation surrounding Virat Kohli's potential return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL season has been intensifying. With Faf du Plessis no longer part of the side, many reports have suggested that Kohli could reprise his leadership role for the franchise. However, RCB’s head coach, Andy Flower, has set the record straight, revealing that no decision has been made yet. Virat Kohli might return as RCB captain(BCCI)

“Well, you’re going to have to wait for the outcome. It’s a new era that we are going into, the start of a three-year cycle, and I’m sure the anticipation will be good for you," Flower remarked, emphasizing that any conclusions regarding the captaincy are still pending.

“You can ask me as often as you like, but that communication has not happened yet," he further clarified.

Kohli’s association with RCB as captain dates back to 2013; he led the team to a runner-up finish in the 2016 edition. Despite stepping down from the captaincy in 2021, Kohli has continued to play a crucial role, stepping in as captain on occasions when the designated leader was unavailable, most notably in 2023 when du Plessis was sidelined due to injury.

Though Kohli has moved on from the captaincy, his influence in the dressing room remains strong. He has become a pillar at RCB, often involved in key on-the-field decisions both for the franchise and the Indian national team.

Kohli at RCB

On the field, Kohli's IPL form has been a shining beacon. In the 2024 season, he emerged as the highest run-scorer for the tournament, amassing 741 runs in just 15 matches. This stellar performance came after a few lean years, solidifying his place as one of the most important players for RCB in the tournament.

As RCB gear up for the new season, they have made some key acquisitions, including high-profile names like Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Josh Hazlewood. The franchise is hopeful that these additions, along with strong leadership, will finally propel them to the IPL title they've been chasing for years.