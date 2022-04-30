RCB Predicted XI vs GT IPL 2022: Two changes likely for Royal Challengers Bangalore to get campaign back on track

Having started the IPL 2022 on a promising note, the Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in the middle of a rut. RCB have endured back-to-back defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals and in both matches, their batting has flopped. Against SRH, RCB were skittled for 68, while in the game against RR, they failed to chase down 145 and were bowled out for 115. RCB are currently placed fifth on the points-table with 10 points from five games and while it may be too early to press the panic button, they would not want to leave things for late. RCB’s next opponents are the red-hot Gujarat Titans. In order to slay the most in-form team of the tournament, RCB will need to assemble a well-oiled Playing XI.

Openers: Faf du Plessis will once again be RCB’s key with the bat, while they are likely to persist with Virat Kohli despite his scratchy innings against RR

Top and middle order: RCB are likely to stick to Rajat Patidar at 3, followed by Glenn Maxwell at 4 and Aneeshwar Gautam at 5. Aneeshwar's inclusion could be in place of Suyash Prabhudesai who hasn't fired in the last two matches. The time could also be for RCB to give a game to all-rounder Mahipal Lomror ahead of Shahbaz Ahmed, who has not gone wicketless in the last five matches.

Power-hitter: Usually, this tag would belong to Maxwell but given the form Dinesh Karthik has been in, DK would be the one thrusted with the responsibility of getting some big hits. Despite a duck and 6 in his previous two innings, Karthik would want and give the RCB innings another soar like he has done this season.

Spin options: RCB spent a whopping ₹10.75 on Wanindu Hasaranga and the spinner from Sri Lanka has impressed with 13 wickets in nine matches. Besides, he has been economical as well and his variations would be key for RCB to keep the GT batters quiet.

Pacers: The pace trio of Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood have been prolific so far and barring Siraj’s discipline, nothing that RCB would want them to change.

RCB Predicted XI vs GT: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Aneeshwar Gautam, 6 Mahipal Lomror, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Josh Hazlewood

