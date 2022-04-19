RCB predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Can Virat Kohli solve Royal Challengers Bangalore's top-order woes?

IPL 2022, RCB predicted XI vs LSG: Having kicked the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on a strong note, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to make their case stronger with a positive result when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday evening. The franchise are placed in the top half of the points table and have won four of the six matches they've played so far. Dinesh Karthik has been the main force behind RCB's success and currently stands as the leading run-scorer from the franchise. However, the team has failed to get off to a strong start at the top with former skipper Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat struggling and it may force the management to tinker their line-up.

Ahead of their clash against LSG, here is how RCB playing XI could look like:

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game but so has the entire top-order. However, despite his mediocre show he is their second-highest run-getter.

Virat Kohli: With Anuj Rawat looking scratchy at the top, the management can promote the former skipper to open the innings with the current one. He has already opened the innings for the franchise before and with both Du Plessis' and Kohli's rich experience combined, it could be a nightmare for the opposition bowlers.

Watch: Chahal takes 4 in 1 over including hat-trick, celebrates with meme-pose

Glenn Maxwell: The arrival of the Aussie star has strengthened the side. The Australian all-rounder blasted 55 of 34 balls to get the momentum going in the chase against DC.

Mahipal Lomror: With Anuj Rawat being a bit scratchy at the top, the franchise could hand a chance to Lomror.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter is revelling in his role as a finisher, single-handedly winning matches for his new side. He has been instrumental in RCB's rise into the top four of the league table.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The all-rounder too has impressed with his batting, stitching crucial stands with Karthik in almost every encounter.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be key in stopping Rahul and Co. With 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket-taker from the RCB camp.

Watch: Ashwin's never-seen-before reaction after getting Russell for golden duck

Josh Hazlewood: The pacer bowled an exceptional spell against DC that swayed the match in RCB's favour and the Australian would be eager to continue in the same vein.

Mohammed Siraj: The Indian pacer has been struggling and has managed just five scalps so far. He would be eager to get his campaign back on track.

Harshal Patel: Death overs specialist Harshal Patel will also have to play his role to perfection if RCB aim to contain a powerful LSG batting unit.

Siddharth Kaul: With his rich experience he can be part of the playing XI and take the role of the third pacer.

(with PTI inputs)