RCB schedule for IPL 2025: Full list of matches, opponents, venue, date and time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) embark on yet another IPL season, as they have for the past 18 years, brimming with promise and the unshakable hope of clinching that elusive title. As one of the original eight franchises, RCB stands alongside just two others who have yet to hoist the IPL trophy. Over the years, young talents have matured into legends, and those legends have since retired, yet the quest for a maiden silverware is alive. Rajat Patidar is the new captain of Royal Challenger Bengaluru(PTI)

Last season, the RCB women's team offered a glimmer of hope, capturing the WPL crown in only their second attempt – a feat the men's side has failed to replicate. Now, with the women's team struggling this year, can the men in red and black soothe the long-suffering Bengaluru faithful? And, perhaps most importantly, will the great Virat Kohli finally lift the IPL trophy that has eluded him for so long?

Here's the complete schedule for RCB in IPL 2025:

- Mar 22 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata, Eden Gardens - 7:30 PM IST

- Mar 28 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 2 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 7 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 10 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 13 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, Sawai Mansingh Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 18 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 20 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chandigarh, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 24 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- Apr 27 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- May 3 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- May 9 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- May 13 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7:30 PM IST

- May 17 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - 7:30 PM IST