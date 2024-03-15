 RCB set to replace 'Bangalore' in name change? Rechristening hint likely to mark the end of an era in IPL | Cricket - Hindustan Times
RCB set to replace 'Bangalore' in name change? Rechristening hint likely to mark the end of an era in IPL

RCB set to replace 'Bangalore' in name change? Rechristening hint likely to mark the end of an era in IPL

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 15, 2024 12:27 PM IST

The Royal Challengers Bangalore could be in for a change in its franchise name ahead of IPL 2024.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore could join the likes of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to undergo a name change as the franchise gears up for the IPL 2024. If their latest teaser is anything to go by, RCB is likely to drop Bangalore from their team-name and replace it with Bengaluru. Although nothing is confirmed thus far, RCB could be in for a rechristening of sorts, perhaps with the hope that the change in name can bring about a change in luck.

Watch out for the big RCB unbox event on Tuesday, March 19.(RCB-Twitter)
Watch out for the big RCB unbox event on Tuesday, March 19.(RCB-Twitter)

RCB is one of the only three franchises from the original eight to have never won an IPL title, along with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. In 2018, Delhi Daredevils were renamed to Delhi Capitals, and ahead of IPL 2021, Kings XI Punjab evolved to the Punjab Kings, although neither chance could land the franchises a title. But RCB would be hoping to change the narrative. The announcement is set to be made during the RCB unbox event on March 19.

Embracing the change

In between, the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants were also renamed to Rising Pune Supergiant, dropping the 'S'. As far as RCB are concerned, they had stuck to Bangalore despite the name of the city being changed to Bengaluru in 2014. But after 14 years, it finally seems as if the franchise could be embracing the change.

Despite never winning a title, RCB have had seasons where they have exuded an aura of invincibility. Thrice they've reached the final – in 2009, 2011 and 2016 – but failed to win the title. Across the last 10 seasons, RCB have finished with the wooden spoon twice. Despite Virat Kohli's brilliance of 639 runs including two centuries, under Faf du Plessis, RCB finished sixth last year with 7 wins from 14 games. The outcome was a tad disappointing as it marked the end of their three-season streak of reaching the Playoffs. But this year, with a fresh approach and name, RCB would aim for nothing less than a top-of-the-table finish and then go a step further to end their 16-season wait.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Friday, March 15, 2024
