RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, key individual battles and players to watch out for

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium promises to be a thrilling ride. The first match of the 19th edition of the T20 tournament is expected to be a run-fest if the recent matches between these two teams are anything to go by. Both teams are without their star pacers, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, and it remains to be seen who will replace them and whether their shoes can be filled. RCB will take on SRH in the IPL 2026 opener on Saturday, March 28. (PTI)

The head-to-head record between the two teams is not heavily in favour of either side, and it is quite an underrated rivalry between RCB and SRH. The competitive cricket is also returning to Chinnaswamy after the unfortunate stampede incident last year, where 11 people lost their lives during the RCB victory celebrations.

Also Read: Master vs disciple: Totally resurrected Ishan Kishan looks to outwit his guru Virat Kohli’s RCB in a big captaincy test No one really knows how the pitch will behave on March 28, but if the IPL matches from the last few seasons are anything to go by, the batters can look to make merry and go hell for leather from ball number 1.

Head-to-head record between RCB and SRH: Matches played: 26

RCB wins: 11

SRH wins: 13

No result: 2

Head-to-head record between RCB and SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Matches played: 8

RCB wins: 5

SRH wins: 3

RCB players to watch out for Virat Kohli When it comes to RCB, there is no bigger talking point than Virat Kohli. The former RCB and India captain doesn't need to prove anything to anyone. However, with his eyes firmly set on the 2027 ODI World Cup, he would look to hammer runs for fun in the IPL 2026 edition. Can he repeat the golden season like 2016? Only time will tell. However, with his recent form in the series against New Zealand and South Africa, Kohli is all set to unleash the beast mode. Get ready for some new and innovative shots from the King, especially inside the powerplay. The burden of not winning a title is also lifted from his shoulders, hence expect Kohli to be freer.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar With Josh Hazlewood set to be out for some time on the sidelines, Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to come to the party for the RCB and put all his experience to use. Last season, he formed a formidable partnership with the Australian quick. Bhuvi has all the experience of bowling inside the powerplay and the death, and if RCB are to go back-to-back, he needs to have a breakthrough season.

SRH players to watch out for Abhishek Sharma Abhishek had a relatively quiet T20 World Cup 2026, and the left-hander only rose to the challenge in the final. However, he would look to prove the naysayers wrong and show the world why he's the No.1-ranked T20I batter in the world. Along with Travis Head, Abhishek would look to unleash hell on the bowlers, and if he gets going, boy oh boy, it would be a sight to behold. The IPL 2025 season saw Abhishek flattering to deceive; hence, he would look to make amends in this edition of the IPL.

Harshal Patel Harshal has to be the bowler to watch out for in the contest between RCB and SRH, and it is all because of his experience of playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Last season, he was the standout pacer for SRH and expect more of the same this season as well. He's the one seamer who can hold his own even when the batters are going hell for leather. He can bowl great defensive lengths, and hence, Harshal is the one to watch out for at the Chinnaswamy.

Key battles to look out for Travis Head/Abhishek Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers have an opening partnership that everyone envies. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head can completely take the game away from the opposition on their day. They have the pedigree of absolutely annihilating the opposition. If the duo get off to a start, then there is nothing that can stop the Sunrisers. Hence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with his plethora of experience, would be the key for RCB in the absence of Josh Hazlewood if the hosts are to stop Travishek. Bhuvneshwar can mix up his line and length really well, hence he would look to keep the opening duo all at sea.

Virat Kohli vs Harshal Patel Harshal Patel is one bowler who has plenty of experience bowling at the Chinnaswamy. He was a force to reckon with during his playing days for RCB, and hence, he would look to put all his experience to use for Sunrisers. The right-arm pacer can deceive the batters with his slower ball, and he would be the key for the Orange Army if the Sunrisers are stop Virat Kohli in his tracks. Harshal's change of pace can deceive Kohli, and the battle between the two promises to be a cracker.