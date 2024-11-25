 RCB’s director of cricket drops big Virat Kohli captaincy update: ‘He dropped a few hot text messages’ | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RCB’s director of cricket drops big Virat Kohli captaincy update: ‘He dropped a few hot text messages’

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 25, 2024 05:31 PM IST

RCB's director of cricket Mo Bobat dropped a massive captaincy update on Virat Kohli, and made a huge revelation.

Virat Kohli was one of the players retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL Auction 2025, for 21 crores. RCB released Faf du Plessis, who captained them last season, indicating that Kohli would retain that role once again.

Virat Kohli is expected to take over RCB's captaincy for a second stint.(PTI)
Virat Kohli is expected to take over RCB's captaincy for a second stint.(PTI)

Mo Bobat, who is RCB's director of cricket, decided not to reveal when asked about RCB's captaincy. Regarding Kohli, he said, "Virat is a central figure, he is a senior member of the team. But we haven't made any decision when it comes to captaincy. We will decide later on. He dropped a few hot text messages to us yesterday, giving us feedback."

Also Read | 'They call him King. Ominous for Australia': Ravi Shastri fires 'Virat Kohli' tracer bullet after iconic Perth century

Other than Kohli, RCB also retained Rajat Patidar for 11 crore and pacer Yash Dayal for 5 crore.

RCB's IPL Auction 2025 activity

During the ongoing IPL Auction 2025, he broke the bank for Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma. In mega-bidding wars, they splurged 11.50 crores on the England opener and 11 crores on the Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

They also roped in England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for 8.75 crores, and Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood joined them for a second stint for 8.75 crores.

They also went big for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, spending 10.75 crores on the veteran bowler. Their acquisitions are Rasikh Dar ( 6 crore), Suyash Sharma ( 2.6 crore) and Krunal Pandya ( 5.75 crore).

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is also a RCB legend, hailed their signing of Hazlewood. In release, he said, "Everybody from RCB and all the fans have all said let's go for Josh Hazlewood and here we have him. Josh Hazlewood, it was all about who can we get and we got Josh Hazlewood. I think all the Bengaluru should be smiling at that option because we have seen what he can do in the year that he came, we qualified and he was such a major and integral part of that attack."

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / RCB’s director of cricket drops big Virat Kohli captaincy update: ‘He dropped a few hot text messages’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On