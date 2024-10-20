'Realistically, I don't see any hope': Jadeja bluntly rules out possibility of India's comeback win vs NZ

New Zealand require just 107 runs to secure their first Test victory on Indian soil since 1988, after India crumbled late on Day 4 despite a spirited fightback from Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant. The rain-affected day saw play come to an early halt with New Zealand barely beginning their chase, as bad light forced the umpires to intervene. India's captain Rohit Sharma and others on the ground after bad light stopped play on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand(PTI)

India, who had been bowled out for a shocking 46 in their first innings – their lowest-ever Test total at home – showed resilience in the second innings before falling apart. A magnificent 177-run stand between Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant briefly lifted hopes. Sarfaraz, playing a stunning knock of 150 off 195 deliveries, registered his maiden Test century, while Pant fell agonizingly short of his own hundred, bowled for 99.

Khan innings, marked by 18 boundaries and three sixes, was a masterclass in counter-attacking cricket after India’s early collapse. Pant, equally aggressive, hammered nine fours and five sixes in a scintillating display.

However, the resistance ended after New Zealand took the second new ball before tea, which proved to be the turning point. Tim Southee’s sharp bowling broke the crucial partnership as he dismissed Khan, caught for 150. The bigger blow came when Will O’Rourke, who had already troubled India throughout, bowled Pant in the 89th over, triggering India’s dramatic collapse.

From a strong position of 344-3, India lost seven wickets for just 54 runs, with O’Rourke and Matt Henry both picking three wickets apiece to dismantle the Indian lower order. O’Rourke’s 3-92 included the vital scalps of Lokesh Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, while Henry’s 3-102 wrapped up the tail, leaving India bowled out for 462 in 99.3 overs.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja spoke about India's chances in the match following the batting collapse, stating that he doesn't see hopes for a comeback win. Jadeja stressed that India don't have a third seamer in their XI, which can likely work in New Zealand's favour in the modest run-chase.

“If it happens at 107, it's great. However, if I see it realistically, I don't see any hope because it will be moist and you will start with seam in the morning. Even if you get one or two out, you don't have a third seamer if there is help for seam,” Jadeja added.

Kiwis on cusp of history

New Zealand now stands on the brink of history, needing 107 runs to claim a famous win, but looming rain and bad light could still influence the outcome. India, meanwhile, will be hoping for one final twist as they aim to defend a low total on the final day.

If the Kiwis win, it will be their first win on Indian soil since 1988.