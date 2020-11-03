‘Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty’: Tendulkar urges authorities to make helmets mandatory for batsmen

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:00 IST

Concerned about safety of the players, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make it mandatory for batsmen to wear helmets while playing at the professional level.

Tendulkar shared a video of Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar getting hit on the head when Kings XI Punjab fielder Nicholas Pooran threw the ball towards the striker’s end, attempting to run out the batsman.In the video, originally posted by the official website of the Indian Premier League, Shankar is seen falling on the ground after taking the hit as physios rushed to check on him. Fortunately the 29-year-old was wearing a helmet.

“The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @icc to take this up on priority,” Tendulkar tweeted.

The tragic death of young Australian batsman Phillip Huges after being hit by a Sean Abbott bouncer during a domestic match in November 2014 had triggered a debate on players’ safety.The 25-year-old was hit on the neck, just below the helmet. It forced the manufacturers to redesign the helmets to enhance safety of the batsmen.

Tendulkar also tagged all the cricket boards including the BCCI, Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board.

In another tweet he tagged Ravi Shastri, recalling an incident when the India head coach got hit by a full-toss bowled by Sunil Gavaskar during an exhibition match.

“This also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top-edging a full toss bowled by Mr Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could’ve been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn’t!”