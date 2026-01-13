‘Reconsider your stance’: Adamant ICC tells Bangladesh in meeting over T20 World Cup deadlock

Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has sharpened into direct pushback against the tournament’s India leg, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterating that the team will not travel to India due to security concerns. Bangladesh Cricket Board has reiterated on its position of not travelling to India. (AFP)

In a media release issued from Dhaka on Tuesday, the BCB confirmed that it held a video conference with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss the Bangladesh national team’s involvement in the 20-team event scheduled for 7 February to 8 March, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The BCB delegation led by president Mc Aminul Islam and included vice-presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, director and Cricket Operations Committee chair Nazmul Abedeen, and chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. The board said it “reaffirmed” its decision not to travel to India and reiterated its request that the ICC consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.

The ICC, according to the BCB statement, highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and asked the board to reconsider its stance. The BCB said its position remained unchanged, with both parties agreeing to continue discussions to explore possible situations.

While the release keeps the language diplomatic, the subtext is clear: Bangladesh are seeking a neutral-venue arrangement for their India fixtures in a tournament whose matchday operations are already plotted, with venues, travel and match centres in place. Any change now would ripple venue allocations, team logistics, fan planning and commercial commitments, and just as importantly, force the ICC to confront how it sets and applies precedent when a member board disputes a host leg on security grounds.

For the ICC, the pressure point is protecting the event’s integrity without appearing dismissive of a member board’s welfare concerns. For the BCB, the framing is deliberately duty-of-care: the statement underlines safeguarding the “well-being of its players, officials and staff” while continuing to engage “constructively” with the global body.

Notably, the BCB statement does not detail the nature of the security concerns, cite any independent assessment, name alternative host locations, or set a deadline for a final decision. It also avoids language of withdrawal, choosing instead to keep the door open to negotiations - but only from the starting position that travelling to India is not acceptable at this stage.

With the tournament drawing closer, the next steps will depend on whether the ICC offers a compromise around Bangladesh’s fixture or holds firm on the itinerary and sees assurances that can persuade the board to travel.