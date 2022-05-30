Records galore for captain Hardik Pandya: Equals Rohit, Warne's spectacular IPL feat, surpasses Dhoni in elite list

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya capped off a record-scripting IPL 2022 final as he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad following a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. While his all-rounder performance, which included his career-best figures in IPL, handed him the Player of the Match award, Hardik scripted many a captaincy records that saw him join some of the elites in the game. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Hardik was phenomenal in the IPL 2022 final. All the talk around his bowling credentials and whether he is fit enough to roll his arms in a limited-overs game, Hardik shut critics with his 3 for 17, which is his best IPL bowling figures. He also scored an important 30-ball 34, laced with three boundaries and a solitary six.

With the Player of the Match award following his all-rounder brilliance, Hardik joined Anil Kumble and Rohit Sharma in list of captains to have bagged the POTM award in an IPL final. Kumble had finished with 4 for 16 in the 2009 final for RCB against Deccan Chargers while Rohit had won the award following his 26-pball fifty for Mumbai Indians against CSK in 2015 final.

Hardik also joined Rohit in the company of three other Indians to win an IPL as a captain. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are the other two. The 28-year-old also became the third skipper to have lifted the IPL trophy in his debut captaincy season. Shane Warne was the first to have achieved the feat back in 2008 for Rajasthan while Rohit did it in 2013 for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik also left behind Dhoni in the elite list of players with most IPL titles. With five titles, he has now equalled Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu in the second spot with Rohit leading the chart. Besides his 2022 win, Hardik was previously part of Mumbai Indians' title-winning squad in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

