'Release Russell, sign Cameron Green and Samson': Australia star's fireworks have KKR fans pleading with Venky Mysore

Australia pulled off their ninth straight T20I win on Sunday as they beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first game of the three-match series. Tim David bludgeoned eight sixes in his robust 83 as the Aussies kicked off the contest in style, taking an early 1-0 lead. Cameron Green (C) hits a delivery as South African wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton (L) looks on during the first T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa(AFP)

Despite David's fireworks, Cameron Green caught the attention of Indian Premier League (IPL) fans. Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore was sent an instant request to acquire him in the upcoming mini auction for the 2026 edition of the tournament. KKR fans were taken away after the Aussie batter clobbered 35 runs in just 13 balls, laced with four boundaries and three sixes.

Most fans urged Mysore to get rid of veteran West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and go all in for Green and India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the auction.

For the uninitiated, Cameron Green last played in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2024 before an injury ruled him out of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The Australian could be available in the mini-auction later this year. Since his debut in 2023, he has made 29 appearances in the tournament, scoring 707 runs at an average of 41.59, including a century and two fifties.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has reportedly asked the Rajasthan Royals to release him before the auction amid deepening differences with the franchise. According to a Cricbuzz report, his family stated that “he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals,” while IPL and international players close to Samson suggested that “the relationship hasn’t been the same as before.”

Despite Samson’s request, the decision rests with the Royals. Franchises typically prefer a harmonious dressing room, so they are currently exploring solutions. The report also mentioned that Chennai Super Kings showed interest, but a trade deal quickly hit a stalemate, leaving the owners hoping to acquire Samson in the auction.

Talking about KKR, they failed to defend their crown as they finished eighth in the table, after registering only five wins in 14 games.