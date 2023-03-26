'Reminds me of Dhoni and Watson': Ben Stokes teams up with Jadeja to burn the internet after joining CSK for IPL 2023

After a forgetful season in the previous edition of the cash-rich league, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope to bounce back in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bolstering their squad ahead of the new season, the Ravindra Jadeja-starrer CSK side roped in superstar Ben Stokes at the IPL 2023 auction. Four-time champions CSK had to break the bank to land Stokes at the Chepauk for the next instalment of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza - the IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared an unseen photo of superstars Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes ahead of IPL 2023(CSK Instagram )

Former champions CSK signed Stokes for a whopping sum of INR 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. The Englishman recently joined the CSK camp for the upcoming season of the world's richest T20 league. Breaking the internet ahead of the new season, CSK shared an unseen photo of superstars Jadeja and Stokes on Sunday. Veteran all-rounder Jadeja was seen sitting alongside England's Stokes at the CSK camp. CSK's Twitter post soon became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

All-rounders Stokes and Jadeja will spearhead Chennai's title bid at the IPL 2023. While Stokes joined CSK for a staggering sum, the former champions also roped in Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore) and Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh) at the IPL 2023 auction. The four-time winners had retained the likes of Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Dhoni's CSK will meet defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 opener on March 31 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Four-time winners Chennai only managed to finish above Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL standings last season. CSK suffered 10 defeats as the Yellow Brigade only recorded 4 wins in 14 league matches last year.

According to multiple reports, Chennai's Mukesh Choudhary is a doubtful starter for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Earlier, CSK's Jamieson was ruled out of IPL 2023. South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala has replaced the New Zealand all-rounder in the CSK squad. Jamieson was roped in by CSK for INR 1 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

CSK's squad for IPL 2023:

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

