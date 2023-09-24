News / Cricket / Revealed: Why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing for India in 2nd ODI vs Australia at Indore

Revealed: Why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing for India in 2nd ODI vs Australia at Indore

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 24, 2023 01:03 PM IST

India will be without the services of their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the 2nd ODI match versus Australia, who has been given a break by the team management.

After a comprehensive win against Australia in the opening match of the three-match series in Mohali last Friday, with the KL Rahul-led side, in absence of senior players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, scripted a five-wicket victory, Team India will be aiming to wrap up the contest in the second match when they take on Pat Cummins' men at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. However, India will be without the services of their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been given a break by the team management. (India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI)

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Indore match against Australia(AP)
A BCCI update on Sunday, few hours before the start of the second match, revealed that Bumrah did not travel with the Indian team to Indore. "He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management," read the statement which was shared on X.

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who will soon leave for the Asian Games tournament in China, joined the Indian squad in Indore as a replacement for Bumrah. BCCI assured that the star bowler will be back for the third and final ODI match against Australia, which will happen on September 27 in Rajkot.

Bumrah had only returned in late August after a long layoff due to a back injury. He was out of action since September last year, thereby missing the Asia Cup in the UAE, T20 World Cup in Australia, entire 2023 IPL season and the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

He made his return, as a captain, in the Ireland series, leading a second-string side in the absence of most of the regular players, before making it to the Asia Cup side and the World Cup squad. Bumrah had later taken a break from the group game in the continental event against Nepal to fly back home from Pallekele in Sri Lanka for the birth of his first child before returning to duty for the Super Four matches.

Rahul revealed at toss that Prasidh Krishna will come in for Bumrah in India's playing XI for the match against Australia, who will be led by Steve Smith.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

