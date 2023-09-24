'Sympathy milna bohot easy hain...': Sreesanth's blasts Samson's 'attitude' in no-holds-barred take on India WC snub

If experts and veteran cricketers were concerned about the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin into the Indian squad for the three-match series against Australia, with a possibility that the senior all-rounder could make the World Cup team as well amid the injury of Axar Patel, those on social media fumed at BCCI, questioning the logic behind not trying out Sanju Samson when four of the regular players were rested for the opening two matches of the series. And probably rightly so given that the wicketkeeper-batter was part of the Asia Cup team, albeit as a travelling reserve. Yet, he was sent home at the start of the Super Four stage of the continental event and was later not considered for the Australia series. While fans sympathised with Samson, former India cricketer S Sreesanth, who was part of India's triumphant 2011 World Cup squad, blasted the batter, calling for a change in "attitude" as he warned about the rising competition for a spot in the Indian team. Sanju Samson has not been picked for India's ODI World Cup team

Having made his debut in 2021 in ODIs, Samson has appeared in 13 matches for India, scoring 390 runs at 55.71 with three fifties. 10 of his appearances came in 2022, where he scored 284 runs with a best knock of an unbeaten 86 against South Africa in Lucknow while he managed only two appearances this year, scoring 51 against West Indies in August.

Fans on social media have questioned the logic behind India backing Suryakumar Yadav for a spot in the World Cup squad despite managing an average of just 25.52 in 28 matches since 2021. While, young Tilak Varma also received support for a spot in the squad after impressing veterans and selectors with his show in the T20I series against West Indies, albeit with no sparkling show in ODIs yet.

However, Sreesanth, in conversation with Sportskeeda, opined that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee took the right call in not picking Samson for the World Cup squad and urged his former Kerela teammate to listen to the advice given by legendary cricketers in Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar who want him to show some patience in his batting.

“I think it’s the right decision because it’s very important for a player to understand himself,” Sreesanth told Sportskeeda. “From Gavaskar to Ravi Shastri, everyone rates him highly. There’s no doubt about his ability. But the approach… he doesn’t listen when someone asks him to play according to pitch. That attitude and approach he needs to change. When the legends of the game are telling you to read the wicket...take your time. That is why I keep telling him the same thing, even now when I meet him...read the wicket first and bat accordingly," he said.

The two-time World Cup winner further explained his point by saying that someone like a Rishabh Pant has shown consistency right from his domestic days which Samson has lacked despite being the leader of the state team.

“We Malyalis, who support him always say that he doesn't get enough chances, but that isn't right. Because he got regular chances against Ireland and Sri Lanka. He has been playing IPL for the last 10 years, is now the captain, has three hundreds to his name, but he hasn't shown consistency. Look at Rishabh Pant. He has scores of some 300s for his state team," he added.

Sreesanth concluded by sending a stern warning to Samson that India have two more wicketkeeping options at disposal, who have been sent for Asian Games duty and hence he should simply focus on scoring loads of runs and being consistent not just for India but also in IPL to force his way into the Indian side.

“Sanju, if you are listening, tou have to score a lot of runs and at a consistent basis. Don't ever think that you are not getting enough opportunities. You are getting. You are not a youngster anymore. You are not a 19-year-old; you are going to be 35 in no time. So use this remaining of the year. There is no question about his talent at all. There are a lot of people coming. In Asian Games there are two good keepers part of the Indian team. Sympathy milna bohot easy hain, appreciation milna difficult hai and uskeliye consistency chaiye India keliye (It is very easy to get sympathy from people, but what yoiu need is appreciation which will come with consistent show for India). It is just a matter of time," he said.

