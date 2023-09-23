PCB informs ICC after visa delay issue for India travel disrupt their ODI World Cup plan: Report

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side were slated to assemble in Dubai for a team-bonding camp before heading to Hyderabad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. However, despite reportedly submitting their passports to the Indian Embassy in Pakistan after they returned from Colombo at the end of the Asia Cup campaign last week, they remain the only participating country to get their visa for India travel. A fresh report has now revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday and waits for a response from the apex body over the issue that has disrupted their World Cup plans. The members of the Pakistan World Cup squad were scheduled to travel to Dubai next week for a short stay before leaving for Hyderabad(AFP)

The members of the Pakistan World Cup squad were scheduled to travel to Dubai next week for a short stay before leaving for Hyderabad, where they play their first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29. With the visa delay, the team, according to ESPNCricinfo, now has to travel from Lahore to Dubai on Wednesday and straightway reach Hyderabad thereafter.

On Saturday evening, New Indian Express reported that the PCB had raised the issue with ICC and are hoping for a positive response from the governing body.

"The passports were submitted as soon as the team returned home from the Asia Cup held in Sri Lanka. We have yet not received the visas. The ICC has been apprised of the issue as this has made the PCB to change its plan of having a two-day team bonding camp in Dubai," a PCB official in the know of developments told The New Indian Express.

The visa issue does outline the political tension between India and Pakistan once again amid which the 1992 ODI world champions are travelling to their neighbouring country. In fact, neither side has crossed the border for a bilateral series since 2012 nor held the same at a neutral venue. The last time Pakistan had travelled to India was for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The mere World Cup participation for Pakistan was subject to immense controversy and discussion at the government level given the political scenario and what had unfolded with the 2023 Asia Cup. Pakistan were the sole host for the continental event but with India not wanting to send the Rohit Sharma-led side to their neighbouring country, the hybrid model was adapted under which Sri Lanka was picked as the second host. PCB had floated a similar idea for the World Cup as well with the discussion reaching to a stage where they had even threatened to pull out of the tournament before the board was given clearance from their government to travel to India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON