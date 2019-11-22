e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Review blunders haunt New Zealand against England

In England’s first innings, New Zealand stayed quiet when an appeal for a Rory Burns caught-behind was turned down when the batsman was on 10 and the total 14.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:20 IST
AFP
AFP
Mount Maunganui
New Zealand's Tom Latham leaves the field after being bowled out
New Zealand's Tom Latham leaves the field after being bowled out (REUTERS)
         

New Zealand’s troubles with cricket’s Decision Review System proved costly yet again Friday after opener Tom Latham went cheaply at the start of their reply to England’s 353 in the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Latham walked without question when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran.

But had the Black Caps sought a review, they would have found Hot Spot detected the ball had shaved the inside edge of the bat.

It is the second time in the match New Zealand have not sought a review when they should have done.

ALSO READ: 607 days, 0 wicket: Remarkable stat emerges after New Zealand dismiss England in 1st innings

In England’s first innings, New Zealand stayed quiet when an appeal for a Rory Burns caught-behind was turned down when the batsman was on 10 and the total 14.

Again, replays showed there had been a nick and the fortunate Burns went on to make 52.

During this year’s cliff-hanger World Cup final, eventually decided on the boundary countback rule after the game was tied, New Zealand wasted their one review which ultimately brought about the early dismissal of Ross Taylor.

Early in the innings Martin Guptill was given out lbw and when he appealed, replays clearly showed he did not get an edge on the ball.

Later in the innings, the in-form Taylor was given out lbw for 15 and with their review wasted New Zealand were powerless -- despite replays that showed the ball would have sailed well over the stumps.

tags
top news
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
trending topics
Delhi air qualityHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news