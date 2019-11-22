e-paper
607 days, 0 wicket: Remarkable stat emerges after New Zealand dismiss England in 1st innings

After England were bowled out for 353 in the first innings, left-arm seamer Sam Curran removed Tom Latham early, as New Zealand finished the afternoon session at 50 for 1.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand's Neil Wagner, centre, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler
New Zealand's Neil Wagner, centre, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing England's Jos Buttler (AP)
         

Stuart Broad was bowled by Neil Wagner as New Zealand wrapped up England’s innings in the first Test for 353. With this wicket, all 10 wickets to fall in England’s innings were claimed by fast bowlers and in the process, a remarkable stat came to light. This was the 11th consecutive innings in which a New Zealand spinner has failed to take a wicket on home soil.

In the intervening period, the Kiwi seamers have claimed 101 wickets, with Trent Boult (31), Tim Southee (31), Neil Wagner (27), Colin de Grandhomme (10) and Matt Henry (two) responsible for all of the opposition wickets to fall on Kiwi soil since March 26, 2018.

ALSO READ: Personnel, hunger make Kohli’s team India’s all-time best

It has been 607 days since the tweaker claimed a wicket on Kiwi soil. During this period, New Zealand spinners have bowled 88 overs without success, conceding 264 runs.

Ajaz Patel (43 overs), Todd Astle (20), Ish Sodhi (16), Mitchell Santner (six), Kane Williamson (two) and Jeet Raval (one) have all bowled but have not tasted any success. The last Kiwi spinner to take a wicket in New Zealand conditions was Todd Astle, who claimed James Anderson to clinch the Black Caps’ victory over England at Eden Park.

New Zealand wicket-takers at home since March 26, 2018:

Trent Boult 31

Tim Southee 31

Neil Wagner 27

Colin de Grandhomme 10

Matt Henry 2

Spinners 0

After England were bowled out for 353 in the first innings, left-arm seamer Sam Curran removed Tom Latham early, as New Zealand finished the afternoon session at 50 for 1, still trailing by 303 on Day 2 of the Bay Oval Test.

