Ricky Ponting breaks down how great things happened with Sanju Samson at T20 World Cup: ‘That was a major decision’

Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting had high praise for India’s team management for sticking with Sanju Samson and making the bold call to shift Ishan Kishan to fit him at the top during the latter half of the T20 World Cup. The move paid off in stunning fashion. With India under pressure, Samson rose to the occasion, delivering when it mattered most. He played a defining unbeaten 97 in a must-win clash against the West Indies, silencing doubts around his place. Carrying that momentum forward, he produced two more match-winning efforts, hammering 89 in both the semi-final and the final. His fearless approach and consistency in crunch moments proved decisive as India turned their campaign around and eventually clinched the title in dominant fashion. Sanju Samson turned things around big time in the second half of the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

Ponting lauded India’s bold tactical shift, highlighting how the team management’s faith in Samson paid rich dividends. Reflecting on the decision to reshuffle the batting order and the importance of backing players in high-pressure situations, Ponting emphasised how leadership trust can transform performances when it matters most.

"It was actually a big call to make – moving Ishan Kishan down the order to bring Sanju Samson back to the top. That’s a major decision, but one that worked out really well in the end,” Ponting told the ICC.

“As a player – and I’m speaking here as a coach and former captain as well – all you really need is the backing of the captain and coaching staff. Sometimes, just a pat on the back or an arm around the shoulder, with someone saying, ‘Look mate, we’re sticking with you, we believe in you, and we think you’re the right man for this role,’ is all a player needs to hear,” the legendary Australia captain said.

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“Don’t know exactly what went on inside the Indian camp” Ponting further underlined the role of belief within the Indian camp in unlocking Samson’s best. From the outside, the Aussie great pointed to the clarity of India’s approach and the strong backing from the leadership group, which allowed Samson to flourish at the top when it mattered most.

“When you have the kind of quality Sanju has, and the confidence of the captain and coach behind you, that’s when great things can happen. I don’t know exactly what went on inside the Indian camp over the last couple of weeks, but that’s certainly what it looked like from the outside.

“It felt like the team had decided: ‘If we’re going to win this tournament, we need Sanju at the top, playing his best cricket and full of confidence.’ And that’s exactly what they got,” Ponting added.