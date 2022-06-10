'Often, you bluff yourself that you're not actually tired': Ponting explains what's 'exactly' wrong with Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been going through a trouble patch with the bat. In the recently-concluded 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, Kohli put out a series of disappointing performances, averaging only 22.73 in 16 matches. In international colours, Kohli's wait for a 71st century continues, having last crossed the three-figure mark in November 2019 during a Test against Bangladesh.

Many have opined on Kohli's extended struggles with the bat and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also spoke in detail about the India star, drawing an example from his own experience as a cricketer to explain his point.

“It (poor form) is going to happen to everyone at some stage. Virat’s probably had a 10 or 12-year run where hasn’t had many down times,” said Ponting in an episode of the ICC Review.

“But there was a lot of talk and conjecture around the IPL about how tired and burnt out he might be. That’s for him to work out and assess and find ways to improve, whether it’s a technical thing or a mental thing.

“I’m sure, being the absolute professional that he is, that he’ll work it out and work it out pretty quickly."

Ponting explained that many a time, cricketers would want to convince themselves that they are not tired, either physically or mentally, and added that Kohli might be going through the same stage at the moment.

“One thing I do know from experience is that quite often you bluff yourself as a player that you’re not actually tired, that you’re not physically or mentally tired. You always find a way to get yourself up for training, you always find a way to get yourself up for game. It’s not until you actually stop and have a couple of days do you realise how tired and fatigued you are," said the former Australia captain.

“So that might be exactly where Virat Kohli is at now, but I’m pretty sure he won’t stay down for too long.”

Kohli has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, but will return to action next month when the side takes on England in the fifth and final Test of the series in Edgbaston.

