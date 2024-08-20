Ricky Ponting on the 'nightmare' of facing Jasprit Bumrah: 'When you talk to opposition batters about him...'

Jasprit Bumrah has been a standout player regardless of the format ever since he made his comeback from a long-term back injury in August last year. He was arguably the best bowler in the 2023 World Cup, the most effective bowler in India's five-match Test series against England despite the conditions being more helpful for spinners and was sensational in the IPL and India's victorious campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s title triumph(Getty Images)

The fast bowler has been on a break since the dramatic final of the 2024 T20 World Cup and is expected to return to action in New Zealand's three-match Test series in India in October. He is then expected to play a big role in India's five-match Test series in Australia. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has said that Bumrah's abilities are such that his dominance extends across all formats.

“I've said it for a long time, he's probably been the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket for the last five or six years,” Ponting said on the ICC review.

“There might have been some fears a couple of years ago when the injuries come in and ‘would he come back the same?’, but I think he's actually come back better,” he added.

“The greatest way to always get a real gauge on these players is by asking (other) players. And when you talk to opposition batsmen about him (Bumrah) in particular, it's always, 'No, he's a nightmare! You never know what's going to happen.

"One's going to swing, one's going to seam, he's going to bowl an in-swinger, he's going to bowl an out-swinger,” he continued.

His skillset and consistency makes him a great player: Ponting

With 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup, Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s title triumph and Ponting heaped praise on the 30-year-old. “If I watch what he did in the T20 World Cup — the pace is still there, there's nothing that's changed with the accuracy or what he can deliver,” Ponting said. “The skillset is all the same. He's getting better year on year. He would rank right up there.

“When you've got that skillset and the consistency that he has, then you're going to be a great player. Look at (Glenn) McGrath, look at (James) Anderson, these guys, their longevity and their skills being able to hold up for such a long period of time is what separates them from the rest,” Ponting added.