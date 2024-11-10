Ricky Ponting predicts captaincy for Jasprit Bumrah to be the 'hardest thing': 'Is he going to bowl...?'

The world cannot wait for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to start. However, ahead of the marquee series between India and Australia, the availability of Rohit Sharma for the first Test in Perth, hangs in the balance. Rohit has already stated that he is not sure whether he will play the first Test at the Optus Stadium or not. If Rohit indeed ends up missing the series opener, then Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead the side in his place. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has now backed Bumrah to do a good job as skipper as the pacer is experienced enough to take the dual responsibility of being the captain and leading India's pace unit. India's Jasprit Bumrah on the first day of the second Test between India and New Zealand(PTI)

This would not be the first time that Jasprit Bumrah would lead India in a Test match, having previously done so, against England in Birmingham in 2022. Ricky Ponting also cited Australia captain Pat Cummins' example to make a case for Bumrah to lead India.

“Yeah, that (captaincy) is probably the hardest thing for him. I think that was always the question on Pat Cummins when he became the Australian Test captain as well. How much is he going to bowl himself? Is he going to bowl himself too much? Is he not going to bowl himself enough?" Ponting said on the ICC Review.

“But someone as experienced as Jasprit will understand the times when he needs to be bowling, when he needs to have a spell," he added.

'Bumrah will get benefit of having experienced players around him'

Former Australia World Cup-winning captain Ponting, who will soon coach Punjab Kings in the IPL, also said that Jasprit Bumrah would benefit from having so many experienced players in the group.

“In that Indian team, there's a lot of experience around him,” said Ponting.

“And it's really important, I think, that you use the experience around you even when you are the captain, and just ask the appropriate questions at the right time because no matter how much cricket we've played, we're not always going to be right," he added.

The Indian squad comprises the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant. All these players were part of India’s last two Test series triumphs in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21. However, it is important to state that Kohli had just played the first Test in Adelaide during the 2020-21 tour, and in his place, it was Ajinkya Rahane, who had led India.

“At the end of the day, as a captain, you're the one that's making that final decision, but whatever advice you can get along the way can only be good," said Ponting.

“Guys like that tend to thrive on the extra pressure and the responsibility. He's always been the leader of the attack for a long time anyway. Whether that's red ball, T20 or ODIs, he's the main man," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah was recently named as India's Test vice-captain for the three-match series against New Zealand, which India eventually lost 0-3. Bumrah played the first two Tests, however, he was not a part of the third and final Test in Mumbai.

Coming back to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the series begins on November 22 in Perth. The remaining four Tests will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.