‘Ricky Ponting takes a lot of load off Shreyas Iyer’: Ashwin breaks down Punjab Kings' resurgence under Aussie great

Punjab Kings remain one of the two sides yet to lift an Indian Premier League trophy, alongside Delhi Capitals, and that wait has only added to the pressure over the years. The franchise has often made questionable calls around retention and auctions, reflecting that desperation. However, things began to settle last season with Shreyas Iyer taking over as captain and Ricky Ponting stepping in as head coach. Punjab showed clear signs of progress, putting together a strong campaign to reach the IPL 2025 final, where they eventually fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Iyer–Ponting partnership brought a sense of direction and stability, and the camp will be hoping that the same combination can build on that momentum in the upcoming season. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting duo has worked well for Punjab Kings last season. (PTI)

Former Punjab Kings skipper Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted the strong dynamic between Shreyas and Ponting, noting that the trust and understanding between the captain and coach have helped ease the leadership burden in their setup.

“Shreyas Iyer is slightly chilled, he loves to take inputs from Ricky Ponting. He listens. It’s almost like they have a very good elder-brother, younger-brother kind of relationship. Where Shreyas knows that Ricky has his back, Ricky always does good recruitment, manages the team well, and manages ownership well. It takes a lot of load off Shreyas, allowing him not only to focus on his batting but also to lead in a relaxed, outward-facing way. We can see that, so I think they are a good combination," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

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“Ricky Ponting stays till the last moment” PBKS played some quality cricket last season, beating Mumbai Indians to secure a place in the final, with Shreyas Iyer leading from the front and Ricky Ponting nurturing young talent, though they ultimately fell short in the big finale.

Ashwin also shed light on Ponting’s hands-on approach, emphasising how the head coach remains deeply involved in training sessions and ensures that every player in the Punjab Kings squad gets equal attention and support.

“He (Ponting) always stays in the nets until the very end. Even for the last batsman in the team, the one at the end of the squad, who, as you know, rarely gets a chance, he gives them time. Ricky Ponting doesn’t leave, he stays till the last moment and makes sure they are properly facilitated," he added.