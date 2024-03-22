'Ricky Ponting will address Prithvi Shaw's form': World Cup winner targets DC star before IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

Opener Prithvi Shaw has a point to prove at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Delhi Capitals (DC) opener made his return to the Ranji Trophy after a lengthy injury layoff. The Mumbai batter made headlines by smashing a record-setting 379 to crush Assam in the Ranji Trophy in January. However, the Indian opener only managed to score 451 runs in the Ranji Trophy games of the 2024 season. Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw is bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakravarthy (PTI)

Retained by Delhi Capitals, Shaw will be eager to regain top form in the IPL 2024. Shaw capped off forgetful seasons in the last two years for the Capitals. Discussing the curious case of Shaw in the lead-up to the IPL 2024, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg observed that DC head coach Ricky Ponting should first address Shaw's form. The former Australian spinner opined that Shaw has failed to live up to expectations in the cash-rich league.

‘Shaw is not living up to his expectations’

"Ponting will firstly address Prithvi Shaw's form. He is not living up to his expectations at the moment. He has got to change the way he goes about his business, he has got to gain confidence and Ponting will be really working on that with his strategy for the first six overs. If he can turn things around and compliment Warner, then the middle order can come into play," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Shaw's IPL nightmare

Shaw only scored a single century in the Ranji Trophy while warming up for the IPL 2024. Talking about Shaw’s nightmare season last year, the DC opener played eight games and scored only 106 runs at the IPL 2024. The DC batter avereaged 13.25 for Rishabh Pant's men. DC will meet Punjab Kings in match No.2 of the IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Hogg on DC's potent force

"DC's potent force in the final four overs is going to be Kumar Kushagra and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Whatever you are going to dish up against these youngsters in the final phase of an innings, these two are going to deliver. Two youngsters that have got nothing to lose are going to make the difference of this DC side," Hogg added.