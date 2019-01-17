Right-handed David Warner smacks Chris Gayle for 14 off 3 balls - Watch

Australian batsman David Warner, who is currently serving the ban imposed on him in the wake of the sandpaper scandal, has been trying to keep himself match fit by playing in different T20 leagues all across the globe.

Warner, who is the captain Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League, turned all the heads when he decided to flip his stance midway through the 19th over against Chris Gayle.

The Sylhet captain was batting on 45 off 32 balls when Chris Gayle was introduced into the attack. He started the over by pinching a couple of runs, but then was forced to play two dots. He decided to change his stance to counter the off-spin of Gayle. He smacked the fourth ball of the over with a clean golf-swing straight back down the ground to reach his 50.

Unbelievable by Warner if it’s not working with your left hand switch to your right!!! Shot Boi!!!!Video Credit : https://t.co/WE1KrAg5a3 #BPL19 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/sKUCP3YjSS — CPL T20 (@CPL) January 16, 2019

The Jamaican went over the wicket, but Warner did not change his stance. He then swept the fifth ball, which was a full toss behind square leg for another boundary. Not finished yet, the Australian went for the reverse sweep on the final ball and managed to sneak it away for another boundary.

A hip-shimmy dance followed, and both players exchanged few pleasantries at the end of the over. Warner remained unbeaten on 61 off 36 balls.

“It was one of those things [batting right-handed] at the back of my mind as I couldn’t get Chris [Gayle] away because of his height and the lengths that he was bowling,” Warner said at the post-match presentation. \

“I play golf right-handed, so I thought I might as well come and swing and clear the ropes. It came off,” he added.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 08:35 IST