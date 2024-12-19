Melbourne [Australia], : Former Australian head coach Justin Langer lauded Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his fine performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, calling him the "right-hand version of Wasim Akram". "Right-hand version of Wasim Akram...": Langer hails Bumrah for brilliant performances in BGT

Bumrah has been India's lone warrior as far as bowling is concerned during the ongoing series against Australia, sitting at the top of wicket-taking charts with 21 scalps in three matches at an average of 10.90 and a strike rate of 25.14, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. His best figures are 6/76. While Siraj has been an able partner to Bumrah with 13 wickets at an average of 23.92 and best figures of 4/98, it is Bumrah's consistency, unplayable deliveries and reliability that have earned him the tag of Indian bowling's 'One Man Army'.

Talking to The Nightly, Langer, who called Pakistani legend Akram the "best bowler he has faced", said, "I would hate to face him . He is like Wasim Akram. For me, he is a right-hand version of Wasim Akram, and every time I am asked the question 'who is the best bowler you have ever faced', I say Wasim Akram."

"They have got good pace and the great bowlers just hit the same spot every time, and they have got a good bouncer, so it makes them a bloody nightmare."

Langer lauded Bumrah for his swing and seam abilities.

"He has got the ability to swing the ball both ways, his seam is literally picture perfect. If you present a perfect seam and it comes perfectly out of the fingers like it does with him, you get the double whammy, swing in the right conditions and if it hits the rope it can go either way," said Langer.

"That is what Akram used to do and it was a nightmare to face. I would hate to face Bumrah. He's a great competitor, he bowls good pace and he is just awesome," he concluded.

Bumrah is the highest-wicket taker for India in Australia, with Kapil Dev at number two. He has taken 53 scalps at an average of 17.15 and a strike rate of 41, with best figures of 6/33. He has three five-wicket hauls in Australia.

Also, he is six wickets away from 200 Test wickets. In 43 Tests, Bumrah has taken 194 wickets at an average of 19.52, with best figures of 6/27. He has 12 five-wicket hauls in Tests.

The series is level at 1-1 and the fourth match of the five-match series will take place from December 26 onwards at Melbourne Cricket Ground .

