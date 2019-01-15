Ranji Trophy: Rinku’s aggressive ton guides UP to 340/7 against Saurashtra

Middle-order batsman Rinku Singh struck a fluent century to guide Uttar Pradesh to 340 for seven in their first innings on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Saurashtra, here on Tuesday.

Rinku made 150 off just 181 balls with the help of 19 boundaries to take Uttar Pradesh out of trouble after the hosts were reduced to 54 for 4 at one stage on the first day of the four-day match.

Rinku stitched two crucial partnerships -- 145 runs for the fifth wicket with Priyam Garg (49) and 85 runs with Umesh Yadav for the sixth wicket -- to keep Uttar Pradesh afloat.

Besides Rinku and Priyam, opener Madhav Kaushik (37), Saurabh Kumar (26 not out) and Shivam Mavi (28 not out) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3/111) was the most successful bowler for Saurashtra, while skipper Jaydev Unadkat (2/65) also chipped in with two wickets. Free from national duty, India’s middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara is turning out for Saurashtra in the last-eight encounter.

Brief Scores:

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: 340 for 7 in 90 overs (Rinku Singh 150; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/111)

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 19:38 IST