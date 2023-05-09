'He’s a match-winner': Brett Lee's huge prediction for KKR star after Kolkata's win over PBKS in IPL 2023

Andre Russell's return-to-form act and a classy captain's knock from Nitish Rana powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an impressive win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Crucial knocks from Rana, Russell and superstar Rinku Singh paved the way for the two-time champions to register their fifth win of the new season. Brett Lee was all praise for the Indian star after KKR's win over PBKS(PTI)

Living up to his finisher's tag in the humdinger, KKR's Rinku smashed a boundary on the final ball of the contest to secure Kolkata's thrilling win over Punjab Kings on matchday 53 of the IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens. Talking about Rinku's rapid rise in the cash-rich league, legendary Australian pacer Brett Lee has come up with a huge prediction for the middle-order batter.

“He’s given them every reason to fall in love with Rinku Singh. He’s a match-winner, he’s an entertainer, he goes out there and he wins. It’s exciting to see a young player coming through doing that. He’s going to become a household name and is playing some decent cricket,” Lee said after Kolkata defeated Punjab by 5 wickets in the final-over thriller at Eden Gardens.

Rinku played an unbeaten knock of 21 off 10 balls to help KKR upstage PBKS in the IPL 2023. Rinku is the leading run-getter for KKR in the IPL 2023. The KKR star has smashed 337 runs for the two-time champions this season. The 25-year-old made his IPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in 2018.

With the impressive win over Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings, former champions KKR have climbed to the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel also showered praise on match-winner Rinku after the match. “He has a massive responsibility. Performing under pressure is very important. As a player, it shows the way you think and what your mindset is. We’ve seen the skill Rinku Singh has when he hit those five sixes in an over but today, it was more challenging," Parthiv said.

