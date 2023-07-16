Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice during IPL after maiden India call-up: ‘Bohot sahi batting kar raha hai…’

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced Team India men's squad for the Asian Games, which take place in September-October later this year. With the main team preparing for the home ODI World Cup at the time, the BCCI announced a second-string, younger side led by Ruturaj Gaikwad for the continental multi-sports event. While most have already represented India at the senior level, there were a few including Rinku Singh, who received their first international call- up for the Games. Rinku Singh (L) talking to MS Dhoni during IPL 2023(Instagram)

Rinku burst into limelight with his stellar performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 Indian Premier League. His particular knock against Gujarat Titans in the group stage remains etched in IPL history; the left-handed batter smashed five sixes off the remaining five deliveries against Yash Dayal when the Knight Riders required 28 to win. Rinku build upon the momentum after pulling off the miraculous chase, eventually ending the season with 474 runs in 14 matches with strike rate close to 150.

It was speculated that Rinku would get a call-up for the T20I series against West Indies next month, but the BCCI instead handed the Uttar Pradesh batter his maiden call-up for the Asian Games. Reacting to finally being named in the India squad, Rinku stated that he picked up the cricket bat with the dream of “representing the country.”

“Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other,” Rinku told RevSportz.

“I know for the fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them.”

The IPL also allowed Rinku a platform to have fruitful exchanges with some of the brightest minds in world cricket. As with every IPL season over the past few years, young cricketers are often seen taking a leaf out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's book after their matches against the Chennai Super Kings, and Rinku was no exception. Speaking on his interaction with the former India captain, Rinku revealed a worldly peace of advice that Dhoni gave him following the exploits for KKR.

"The chatter with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was really productive. He has also batted in similar numbers as I do – at 5 or 6 – and he has done it for the majority of his career, and knows the position in and out. I simply asked him how to better my game, and his advice was very simple: “Bohot sahi batting kar raha hai, jo tu kar raha hai, wahi karta reh (You are batting really well. Continue whatever you have done so far),” said Rinku.

The Asian Games open on September 23 with cricket event starting a day later.

