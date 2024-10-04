Rinku Singh snubbed as KKR sent 'Shreyas Iyer' warning over IPL retention list: ‘You can’t do what you did with Morgan'

Like Mumbai Indians, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be spoilt for choices when deciding on the final retention list ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. KKR have all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to pick from, along with Phil Salt, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and uncapped Harshit Rana, but former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif wants captain Shreyas Iyer to be the first player to be retained followed by the rest. Shreyas Iyer led KKR to IPL title win in 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), late last month, announced the Player Regulations for IPL 2025-27 period, which allowed each franchise to retain at least six players, using a combination of retention and Right-To-Match card. The list can include maximum five capped players, Indian or overseas, and two uncapped players.

With IPL also adding a fresh twist with a new rule surrounding the RTM and the retention slab, teams like KKR have been handed a head-scratcher. But Kaif, speaking to Star Sports, urged Kolkata to retain their title-winning skipper Iyer, despite his poor returns with the bat last season, before considering other options.

“When a team wins and becomes a champion, then you want the main players to continue playing for the team. So they would want to retain the maximum number of players, use RTM on a few and also buy fewer players in the auction. Talking about Iyer's batting, he may not play that well. But about his role as a captain, to lead the team to the title is a big thing. I think he has improved as a captain, he is getting better...If he can manage so many players and win you the trophy, then he deserves to be the first (to be retained),” he said.

‘You can’t do what you did with Eoin Morgan’

Kaif also reminded Kolkata of their misfortune after releasing England's ODI World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, who led the franchise to an IPL final in 2021. He was released ahead of the 2022 season over his poor batting record and the side subsequently finished seventh in both the next two seasons.

The veteran India cricketer, in naming his probable retention list for KKR, however snubbed Rinku, who has been a find for the franchise in the last two seasons.

"You cannot do what you did with Morgan. He led the side to the final, but was released later and KKR struggled in the next 2-3 seasons. Retain Iyer first and let him continue as captain. After that (think of) Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine. These 3-4 players they will have to retain. Two players you need to let be in the auction and bring them back from there," he said.

KKR are likely to announce their retention list before October 31.