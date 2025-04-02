Rinku Singh spotted with Rohit Sharma in search of a bat, gets intimidated by Hardik Pandya in MI dressing room

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh went to Mumbai Indians' dressing room after Monday's Indian Premier League match to catch up with his Team India teammates. The young superstar was teased by Tilak Varma when he was standing with India captain Rohit Sharma, who was checking his bats from the kit bag. Rinku Singh met Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma in MI dressing room.(Mumbai Indians)

The Mumbai Indians shared a video of the fun banter between Rinku and the home team stars on their social media accounts.

The clip started with Tilak saying that Rinku asked for a bat from Rohit despite having a good willow with himself. It was not the first time Rinku asked a senior batter for his bat, as last season, a video went viral where he insisted RCB superstar Virat Kohli for his willow.

Meanwhile, when Rinku was standing with Rohit, MI skipper Hardik Pandya approached him and asked whether he came for a bat. The KKR star got a bit intimate and said, “Honestly, I just came here to meet him (Rohit).”

However, it seems like it was another KKR youngster, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who eventually got Rohit's bat as he posed with a bat with a CEAT sticker on it.

In the mega clash at Wankhede Stadium, debutant Ashwani Kumar ran riot with a four-wicket haul which helped Mumbai Indians register their first win of the IPL season on Monday, thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Kumar's 4-24 -- and an overall disciplined bowling performance -- restricted defending champions Kolkata to a modest total of 116. In reply, Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden IPL fifty as Mumbai chased down the target with more than seven overs to spare.

Rohit Sharma's form a big concern for MI

Despite the win, Rohit's form became a big concern for Mumbai Indians as the swashbuckling opener has failed to make a mark so far. After a duck in the first, he managed to score just 8 and 13 in the next two which made things worse for him. His numbers in the last few IPL seasons have not been up to his standards. He last had a 450-run-plus season way back in IPL 2016. He scored 417 runs last season at an average of 32.08 and managed to register just two 50-plus scores.