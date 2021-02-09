IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Rise of West Indies cricket's new hero Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers emerged the unexpected hero for West Indies(Getty Images)
Kyle Mayers emerged the unexpected hero for West Indies(Getty Images)
cricket

Rise of West Indies cricket's new hero Kyle Mayers

  • Mayers, born in Barbados, became only the sixth batsman to score a double century on debut and the sixth ever to hit a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.
READ FULL STORY
By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:38 AM IST

On Sunday, Kyle Mayers hit 210 to guide West Indies to a phenomenal three-wicket win, chasing 395 against Bangladesh in Chattogram. It was the highest successful Test run chase in Asia, the second-highest for West Indies and the fifth-highest in Test cricket. Mayers, born in Barbados, became only the sixth batsman to score a double century on debut and the sixth ever to hit a double century in the fourth innings of a Test. It was also the second match-winning, fourth innings double-century in Test history after Gordon Greenidge’s unbeaten 214 against England at Lord’s in 1984.

But Mayers, whose father Shirley was also a first-class cricketer, is no prodigy. In fact, the Bajan has been around since 2008, when he made it to the U-15 West Indies squad. Later, in 2012, he was selected to the Kraigg Brathwaite-captained U-19 World Cup squad for West Indies. Only Brathwaite and John Campbell went on to make the senior cut from that squad. And it was supposed to remain that way till 10 players backed out of the Bangladesh tour earlier this year because of COVID-19 related concerns. Mayers, 28, was a natural selection because he had been picked as a reserve in the preceding New Zealand and England Test tours on the back of a great domestic 2019-20 season when he scored 654 runs in 15 innings at 50.30, with two centuries.

A product of the Carlton Cricket Club, home to former West Indies opening batsman Desmond Haynes, Mayers bowls right-arm medium as well. In fact, he was touted as an all-rounder before an injury that forced him to focus on his batting in the 2020 season. Overall, it was a good year for Mayers who finished the ninth highest scorer at the 2020 Caribbean Premier League with 222 runs for the Barbados Tridents. It also went on to fetch him a maiden T20 call-up against New Zealand. Scores of 20 and 5 in New Zealand, followed by 40, 0 and 11 in the ODIs against Bangladesh made Mayers look like any other replacement - decent but not extraordinary.

The Test team was missing seven first-choice players, including captain Jason Holder and that meant West Indies handed debuts to three players - Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner and Shayne Moseley. Bonner, 32, and Mayers put together 216 for the fourth wicket.

West Indies has a dismal record in Bangladesh. Having already lost the ODI series 0-3, they found hope in the letter sent by former captain Clive Lloyd to the team. “He just let us know that representing West Indies is a lot. He said don’t go to Bangladesh thinking you are a second-string team,” said Mayers. “Give your all, put up a fight, and make sure you represent yourself and family. It was a very strong letter.”

Mayers put up a strong show against the spinners, cutting and pulling them when given loose deliveries. Luck played its part too. Bangladesh failed to review a turned down leg-before appeal off Taijul Islam which TV replays later showed to be justified. Then he was dropped at first slip off-spinner Mehidy Miraj. There was also a time Mayers seemed like losing sight of the bigger goal but he recomposed himself hand West Indies a thrilling track with an innings of a lifetime in his very first Test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kyle mayers west indies bangladesh-west indies match
app
Close
Live
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(BCCI / Twitter)
India vs England Score, 1st Test, Day 5(BCCI / Twitter)
cricket

1st Test, Day 5 Live: Pujara, Pant begin India's chase on final day

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:36 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: Another scintillating day of Test cricket awaits as India, England eye win in Chennai. England are 9 strikes away from going 1-0 up, while India need 381 runs for the same.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Ian Bell. (Getty Images)
File image of Ian Bell. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He could be dangerous at back of innings': Bell on India player who worries him

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma bowls. (Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma bowls. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
  • For Ishant Sharma, getting 300 Test wickets is a reward for a 14-year journey of toil, discipline, sheer steel of not giving up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli averages 49.78 while batting fourth in Tests. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli averages 49.78 while batting fourth in Tests. (BCCI)
cricket

Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma is elated after picking up his 300th Test wicket. (BCCI)
Ishant Sharma is elated after picking up his 300th Test wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of Ishant Sharma, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates.(PTI)
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with his teammates.(PTI)
cricket

England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?

By Abhishek Paul, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin's 6/61 and Ishant Sharma's 300th wicket leave the hosts chasing a Test record 420 and the visitors nine wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Nasser Hussain.(Action Images via Reuters)
Former England captain Nasser Hussain.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Hussain on Pant

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma of India bowls celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma of India bowls celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
cricket

Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Ishant is now only behind Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311) in the list of most wickets by an Indian pacer. And his efforts for Team India has been lauded by Ashwin on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Mayers emerged the unexpected hero for West Indies(Getty Images)
Kyle Mayers emerged the unexpected hero for West Indies(Getty Images)
cricket

Rise of West Indies cricket's new hero Kyle Mayers

By Somshuvra Laha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Mayers, born in Barbados, became only the sixth batsman to score a double century on debut and the sixth ever to hit a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

Even when body is not responding, love for my art keeps me going: R Ashwin

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Ashwin ended with nine wickets in the ongoing first Test, including 6 for 61-- his 28th five-for -- in England's second innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root plays a shot during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
England's Joe Root plays a shot during the 4th day of first cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'Accelerating against India in India isn't always straightforward': Lewis

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:33 PM IST
England set India a world record chase of 420 after being bowled out for 178 in their second innings. The hosts were 39 for one at stumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan celebrate after winning the match against South Africa on the end of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.(AP)
Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, and Mohammad Rizwan celebrate after winning the match against South Africa on the end of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.(AP)
cricket

'Getting into the top five is promising': Babar urges Pakistan to aim high

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Already captain of Pakistan's T20 and ODI teams, Babar was appointed as skipper of the test side in November and was supposed to make his test captaincy debut in New Zealand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
FILE: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
cricket

Bangladesh's Shakib out of second Windies test due to thigh injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The 33-year-old picked up the injury on the second day's play in Chattogram and was unable to bat and bowl in the second innings. Bangladesh lost the series opener by three wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
cricket

Face masks, social distancing mandatory for spectators during 2nd Test

PTI, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Face masks and social distancing mandatory for spectators during second Test
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP