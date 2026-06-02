Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel's struggles prompt Manjrekar's bold IPL captaincy verdict: ‘Pick a foreigner if needed’

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has sparked a fresh debate over IPL captaincy, arguing that franchises should be more open to appointing overseas players as captains. His remarks come after several Indian captains endured difficult campaigns this season, raising questions about whether teams are always choosing the best leader available. Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel had an underwhelming IPL season.

Historically, IPL franchises have preferred Indian captains, and the numbers help explain why. Only three overseas skippers have lifted the trophy - Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner. Concerns over the availability of foreign players, along with the commercial appeal and long-term presence of Indian stars, have often influenced leadership decisions.

This season, however, several Indian captains found themselves under scrutiny. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane all faced criticism as their teams struggled to meet expectations. Pant's season attracted particular attention. After a disappointing campaign that saw Lucknow Super Giants finish at the bottom of the table, he stepped down as captain. The franchise already had two established international leaders in Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, yet chose Pant to lead the side after securing him for a record INR 27 crore at the auction, making him the face of the franchise.

Manjrekar pointed to the struggles of several Indian captains this season and questioned the long-held preference for homegrown leaders in the IPL. He insisted that franchises should prioritise leadership quality over nationality, citing successful overseas captains as examples of why teams should be more open-minded in their approach.

"I think we've also seen a lot of Indian captains struggle. You mentioned players like Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant. There have been quite a few Indian captains who haven't quite delivered," Manjrekar said on the Sportstar podcast.

"My philosophy is simple: in T20 cricket, you need the best captain available. If that happens to be a foreign player, then so be it. David Warner captained successfully, Pat Cummins has done it as well," he said.

Manjrekar, however, acknowledged that cricketing considerations are not the only factor behind captaincy appointments in the IPL. He noted that franchises often view Indian captains as valuable brand ambassadors, with their popularity and visibility helping strengthen the team's identity and commercial appeal.

"That said, there is a non-cricketing reason why franchises often prefer Indian captains. An Indian captain becomes the face of the franchise and strengthens the brand," he explained.

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“Captain should be someone who is genuinely a good leader” The former Indian cricketer further added that franchises often have to weigh cricketing considerations against commercial realities when choosing a captain. While he reiterated that the job should go to the best leader available, irrespective of nationality, he admitted that an Indian captain brings added value off the field.

"Ultimately, franchises have to decide what is better for the brand and what is better for winning titles. Ideally, the captain should be someone who is genuinely a good leader, regardless of nationality," he said.

"But let's not forget that the IPL is also about brand value. An Indian captain naturally attracts more attention. Having someone like Rishabh Pant associated with a franchise, or Virat Kohli leading RCB in the past, creates a different dynamic and gives the team a stronger identity," he added.